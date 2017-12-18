Parachutist Rescued in Jamul and Hospitalized: SDSO

A man who was injured while parachuting in Jamul was airlifted to a nearby hospital Monday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) helicopter responded to an emergency call from the parachutist around 11:30 a.m. According to Cal Fire, the incident was located to the east of Otay Lakes and Wueste Road, in an area difficult to access by ground.

Authorities requested a second helicopter, which transported the man to safety.

Cal Fire officials said the parachutist was found conscious and breathing. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department.

No other information was immediately available.