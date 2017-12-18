Parachutist Rescued in Jamul and Hospitalized: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
Parachutist Rescued in Jamul and Hospitalized: SDSO

By Cassia Pollock

Published at 12:15 PM PST on Dec 18, 2017 | Updated at 2:20 PM PST on Dec 18, 2017

    A Sheriff's helicopter responds to a rescue operation underway in Jamul.

    A man who was injured while parachuting in Jamul was airlifted to a nearby hospital Monday.

    The San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) helicopter responded to an emergency call from the parachutist around 11:30 a.m. According to Cal Fire, the incident was located to the east of Otay Lakes and Wueste Road, in an area difficult to access by ground.

    Authorities requested a second helicopter, which transported the man to safety.

    Cal Fire officials said the parachutist was found conscious and breathing. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department.

    No other information was immediately available.

