Boat Spotted Off La Jolla Coast Prompts Response From Border Patrol, Lifeguards - NBC 7 San Diego
By Christina Bravo

Published 33 minutes ago

    San Diego Lifeguards

    Border patrol agents and lifeguards were called to La Jolla to investigate a boat spotted off the coast Saturday morning, police said.

    The panga boat was spotted near the Children’s Pool La Jolla before 7:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). 

    Police said the boat may have been carrying about 8 to 10 people and may have been part of a smuggling operation. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) lifeguards and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were called to assist.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

