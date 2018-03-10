Border patrol agents and lifeguards were called to La Jolla to investigate a boat spotted off the coast Saturday morning, police said.

The panga boat was spotted near the Children’s Pool La Jolla before 7:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Police said the boat may have been carrying about 8 to 10 people and may have been part of a smuggling operation.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) lifeguards and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were called to assist.

No other information was available.

