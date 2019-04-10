A water delivery person says he was just in the right place at the right time when he found a woman in her mid-80s after a fall in her Escondido home. (Published 3 hours ago)

Marco Perea doesn't consider himself heroic but his actions on Monday likely saved the life of an Escondido woman who suffered a fall in her senior living community apartment.

The woman in her 80s fell sometime on Sunday and was likely on the floor of her Casa Escondida apartment, immobile, for at least 24 hours before she was found by Perea, a water delivery employee for Palomar Mountain Spring Water.

Perea delivers water to the senior woman every two weeks, and most times the two have a conversation, cracking jokes with each other, as Perea helps mount the jugs onto her water stands.

But on Monday, their interaction was different. Perea said that although he could hear the woman speaking through the door, she sounded disoriented. Immediately, Perea knew something wasn't right.

"She usually knows who I am... She goes 'Marco,' 'Polo,'" he explained.

But this time, the woman didn't come to the door.

"She was like, 'I think I fell, I broke my ribs and my arms.'"

So Perea ran to find help and eventually called 911 when no one could get into the woman's unit.

As paramedics responded, Perea talked to the woman through the door.

"The first thing she asked for was water," he said with a laugh. She told him, "'I want some small bottles.' I say, "Don’t worry about that, let’s just worry about you right now.'"

When the door was finally open, "She was on the ground as we were walking up, and she was shaking," Perea said. "She was probably all day and all night on the ground."

Paramedics placed the woman in an ambulance and took her to a local hospital for treatment. Perea said it was as the woman was taken out of her apartment that he knew she would recover.

"She heard my voice and she said, "Who’s that?' and 'Marco,' 'Polo,'" he said.

The water delivery worker's quick action wasn't out of the ordinary; he said it's natural for him to help others and would do it for anyone.

"If somebody needs help, and I can do it, why not," Perea said. "I just feel happy that I was able to help her and take care of her because who knows what would have happened to her."

Perea has been with Palomar Mountain Spring Water for about eight months and has been delivering water to the senior woman since he started his route. He said he is hoping for the woman's speedy recovery so he can get back to delivering her water.

NBC 7 has reached out to local authorities for the condition of the woman but have not yet heard back. This story will be updated when it is known.