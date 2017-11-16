Palomar Health to Build New Crisis Stabilization Unit - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

Palomar Health to Build New Crisis Stabilization Unit

The unit will provide short-term care for patients experiencing an acute psychiatric and/or substance use crisis

By Jared Whitlock - SDBJ Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three ways La Jolla UTC delivers on what employees really want
    Google Maps
    Palomar Medical Center Escondido Campus.

    A standalone crisis stabilization unit will be built on the Palomar Medical Center Escondido campus, designed to free up emergency department beds.

    The 6,000-square-foot unit, which will include 16 beds, a nurses’ station and other infrastructure, will provide short-term care for patients experiencing an acute psychiatric and/or substance use crisis.

    For the last 10 years, hospitalization for mental or substance use disorders has increased at a faster rate than any other clinical disease category for hospital admission, according to Palomar Health. So, the debut of the unit next summer will mean less stress on the emergency department.

    Palomar Health currently operates an eight-bed crisis stabilization unit at its downtown Escondido campus, which is up for sale.

    The hospital system is partnering on the project with Florida-based RAD Technology Systems, a construction company specializing in modular buildings in health care.

    A request for the projected cost of the unit was not immediately returned.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices