Palomar Health Puts Nearly 900 Pinwheels Up for Child Abuse Awareness

A powerful message using pinwheels in Escondido Thursday.

Palomar Health Forensic Services put out 891 pinweels on the lawn of their medical center downtown.

One pinwheel placed for every child abuse and sexual assault survivor interviewed by the organization in 2017.

"April is Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness month," said Michelle Shores, director of the forensic health unit at Palomar Health. "We plant a pinwheel for every patient that we've seen this year."

Advocates, prosecutors and child abuse survivors spoke at the event.

According to the program, 22 percent of adults in the United States reported sexual victimization happened to them when they were under the age of 18.

The Palomar Health Program is one of only two in San Diego County.

Shores added the program has also added services for domestic violence and elder abuse victims.

"People come to us because they are victims of crimes but they leave as survivors," said Shores.