Palomar College South Education Center Opens for Classes

A new college campus in Rancho Bernardo will be open for students in June.

The Palomar College South Education Center was officially opened Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The satellite campus is located at 11111 Rancho Bernardo Road, just west of Interstate 15.

Inside the new four-story, 110,000-square foot building will be core classes as well as the college's innovation and technology center.

"Science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” Jack Kahn, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Instruction said in a written release. “We did this very purposefully because of the kinds of industry, the kinds of technology, that exist in this area.”

A three-story parking structure was built as part of the renovation.

The Palomar Community College District built the campus to better serve students in Rancho Bernardo, Poway, Rancho Peñasquitos, 4S Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Sabre Springs, Santa Luz, and Del Sur.



