Palm Tree Fire Shuts Down Part of I-5 in Downtown - NBC 7 San Diego
Palm Tree Fire Shuts Down Part of I-5 in Downtown

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 21 minutes ago

    A palm tree fire Saturday afternoon closed two lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 just south of state Route 94, police said.

    The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. on the shoulder of the freeway near San Diego City College. Two right lanes of southbound I-5 were closed as well the on-ramps from C Street and Pershing Drive to South I-5, police said.

    The fire was extinguished shortly after 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

    The lanes continue to be closed for the time being as firefighters mop up the scene.

