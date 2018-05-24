Padres avoid the sweep in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Starting pitcher Tyson Ross #38 of the San Diego Padres waits to pitch against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres finished up their three-game series in our nation’s capital against the Washington Nationals Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, the Friars were able to avoid the sweep after beating the Nationals 3-1.

Starter Tyson Ross had a strong outing pitching 6.2 innings, punching out nine batters and not allowing a run. Ross picked up his fourth victory of the year.

The Padres offense needed a little jump start after five scoreless innings. With a man on Manny Margot hit an RBI single to right field to put his team in the lead 1-0.

In the sixth inning, Eric Hosmer and Franchy Cordero patiently waited for someone to bring them home and Christian Villanueva did just that when he smacked a two-run RBI double to increase the lead to 3-0.

In the seventh inning, the Nationals showed some offensive life when first baseman Matt Adams crushed the ball to right field. That was his 11th homer of the season.

Thursday is a day off for the team. Friday night they will be in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. PST from Dodgers Stadium.