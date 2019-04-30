Padres Place Tatis on 10-Day Injured List

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres walks off the field with head athletic trainer Mark Rogow and manager Andy Green #14 after being injured in the 10th inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Padres are giving Fernando Tatis Jr. some time to get healthy.

San Diego placed the rookie shorstop on the 10-Day Injured List, retroactive to Monday. They are calling his injury a hamstring strain.

Tatis went down in pain in Sunday's loss to the Nationals, grabbing his hamstring after doing a split on an attempted force out. The Padres did not take Tatis off the active roster Monday. Andy Green said they were still evaluating the injury, and that Tatis did some moving around.

On Tuesday they decided to put their young phenom on the shelf. Phil Maton was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.