Padres Place Tatis Jr. on 10-Day Injured List

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres throws over Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks as he turns a double play during the second inning of a baseball game at Petco Park April 1, 2019 in San Diego, California.

The San Diego Padres just put their budding superstar and Rookie of the Year candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. on the injured list.

The team said the move to the 10-day IL was retroactive to Wednesday, August 14. Tatis Jr. suffered a stress reaction in his lower back, according to the Padres.

The move to the IL could potentially mean an early end to the season for Tatis Jr. since the Padres aren't in playoff contention.

The #Padres placed INF Fernando Tatis Jr. (stress reaction in lower back, retro to 8/14) and INF Ian Kinsler (herniated cervical disc, retro 8/13) on the 10-day IL today and recalled INF Ty France and OF Travis Jankowski from Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2019

The 20-year-old phenom leads the Padres in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and triples.

Among the topics on this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson discuss whether or not Fernando Tatis Jr.'s second trip to the IL is going to cost him a shot at the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Infielder Ian Kinsler was also put on the 10-day IL with a herniated cervical disc, retroactive to Tuesday, August 13, making way for former Aztec infielder Ty France and outfielder Travis Jankowski to rejoin the club from El Paso.

No other information was available.

