Padres Deal Reyes, Allen for 'Stud' Outfield Prospect - NBC 7 San Diego
Padres Deal Reyes, Allen for 'Stud' Outfield Prospect

Taylor Trammell was the No. 1 prospect in the Reds organization.

By Darnay Tripp

Published 6 minutes ago

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 07: Left fielder Taylor Trammell #7 of the National League reacts after catching a hit by Evan White #10 of the American League to end the second inning during the All-Stars Futures Game at Progressive Field on July 07, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The American and National League teams tied 2-2. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

    On the eve of the MLB Trade Deadline the Padres didn't make a blockbuster, but they did make a splash.

    According to multiple reports San Diego parted with outfielder Franmil Reyes and pitcher Logan Allen in a three-team deal, in which they got outfield prospect Taylor Trammell in return. Reyes and Allen are on their way to Cleveland, while righty Trevor Bauer makes his way to Cincinnati.

    Trammell is the No. 30 overall prospect in baseball, and was No. 1 in the Reds farm system. The lefty posted a .236 batting average in Double-A, with six homers, eight doubles, three triples and 33 RBI. He also had 17 stolen bases.

    Trammell is a prized talent, who projects to fit in at centerfield - an area of need for the Padres.

    The trade thins out the corner outfield position that had gotten crowded for Andy Green's club. Reyes was enjoying a breakout season for San Diego, with 27 home runs and 46 RBI to go with his .255 average.

    Allen was the club's seventh-ranked prospect. He is 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA, but had a fantastic debut - tossing seven shutout innings against the Brewers on June 18.

      

