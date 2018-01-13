Padres Celebrate FanFest 2018

FanFest continues until 4 p.m. at Petco Park and it's free. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo is there. (Published Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018)

Fans came out in droves Saturday to run the bases, snag some memorabilia and maybe even meet a player at the Padres’ Fanfest in Petco Park.

Players and managers, including Dinelson Lamet, A.J. Preller, Andy Green and Carlos Asuaje, held autograph sessions and questions and answer forums for fans, and the Padres Foundation Garage Sale was back in the Park Boulevard Gate Plaza, featuring memorabilia, game-used player jerseys, batting helmets and one-of-a-kind Padres items.





There were also giveaways for sunglasses, bags and more and a variety of booths including the Military &First Responder Zone and the Petco Adoption booth where fans could meet and take home a dog in need of a family.





There was also a KidsFest that had bounce houses, games and face painting, and fans could catch fly balls in center field, run the bases, and throw three pitches in the visitor’s bullpen.





Since it is the 20th anniversary of the Padres 1998 National League Championship Team, the visiting clubhouse featured locker exhibits and surprise visits by ’98 team alumni.

Tickets are free and can be bought here. FanFest continues until 4 p.m.











