Fans Optimistic About Padres' New Season

The Padres beat out the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Opening Day. (Published 35 minutes ago)

The air was filled with optimism in downtown San Diego as Padres fans celebrated Opening Day outside Petco Park in East Village Thursday.

Fans chanted “Let’s Go Padres” as the 2019 MLB season kicked off. Could a Padres winning season be happening this year? Many people are hopeful.

It’s been a long time coming: the last time the Padres had a winning season was in 2010.

Despite an eight-year losing streak, devoted fans have been rooting for the team with passion.

Husband and wife duo, Janelle and JJ Bacino, both dentists, have been waiting for a Padres winning season for a long time.

“Today we’re celebrating our twenty-second year at Opening Day!” said Janelle.

The two were hosting a tailgating party in East Village for their staff Thursday morning before fans went into the stadium.

“We’re excited for the new team,” added JJ. “Finally three decent hitters, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Andy Behar, a young fan with his dad in the crowd, was the first lucky fan in Petco Park to catch a ball that Machado tossed into the field.

As the Padres squared off against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, Machado jerseys filled the stadium.

In the first game, the Padres beat the Giants 2-0.