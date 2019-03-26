Padres Swing for Fences With New Concert Venue

The San Diego Padres and Live Nation have partnered for Sycuan Stage, a new concert venue located at Petco Park's Park at the Park.

With all the renewed interest in the new-look San Diego Padres, it makes all the sense in the world that the Manny Machado-led ballclub would roll out even more attractions for the Friar faithful at its home base.

On Monday, the Padres, in partnership with Live Nation, announced a newly constructed concert venue named Sycuan Stage located at the stadium's Park at the Park.

According to a press release, the new venue will hold more than 6,000 guests and host "a minimum" of eight events a year featuring national acts -- starting with LED's My Life Every Day Memorial Day EDM festival on May 25-26, and followed by the double-header heavy metal bill of Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon on June 26. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com.

"Petco Park is more than a ballpark and has become San Diego’s premier entertainment venue," said Padres President of Business Operations Erik Greupner in a press release. "In addition to our award-winning Padres gameday experience, we are proud to partner with Live Nation to bring some of the hottest musical acts to the Sycuan Stage at Park at the Park. This one-of-a-kind venue is the latest step in making Petco Park a world-class entertainment destination."

The Sycuan Stage is the first outdoor venue of its kind to be included in a Major League Baseball ballpark, features a state-of-the-art roof system, a 64-by-28-by-5-foot stage, and is situated on a 2.8-acre space beyond the centerfield fence.

"Live Nation is excited to partner with the San Diego Padres to combine resources and bring live music to the heart of downtown San Diego," said Candace Mandracia, president of Live Nation San Diego. "The central location and unique space that Park at the Park offers makes for an incredible concert-going experience."

Stay tuned to SoundDiego for more information as additional concerts are announced.