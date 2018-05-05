"He Was Legendary": Paddle Boarders Remember Navy SEAL

Charles Keating IV may have died two years ago in Iraq, but his vibrant personality and legacy live on in the lives of family members and friends determined to make a difference in his honor.

Dozens of paddle boarders drifted into Glorietta Bay in Coronado Saturday to form a circle in the water and share stories and poems.

Among the paddlers, Keating's uncle, Gary Hall said his nephew would've been in the middle of the party and remembered him for never having anything but a smile on his face.

But, Hall was quick to point out Keating's love for his country, saying he was a fierce and intense warrior who wanted to be out front with his team.



Keating was on the frontlines as part of a small force sent to battle more than 120 ISIS fighters when he was killed in action near Mosul, Iraq on May 3rd, 2016.

In the days following his death, family and friends formed the Charlie Humphrey Keating IV Foundation.



Charlie's stepmom, Deann Hall, who is also the foundation's director, said it was his love of family, both for relatives and his Navy SEAL family, that inspired them to come up with a way to give back by helping active duty SEALS.



The foundation raises money to put towards unique programs and workshops designed to bring SEALs, their wives, and kids closer in the midst of tough deployments and traumatic experiences.



"These guys go through so much stress, we want to create a camp-style retreat and environment with workshops and programs to preserve their families," said Hall.

More information about the work of the "C4 Foundation" can be found here.