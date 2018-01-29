Paddle-Out Memorial Held for Imperial Beach Official Killed Last Year

Paddleout for Former IB Official Killed in Mexico

The City Council of Imperial Beach hosted a paddle-out memorial for former employee Doug Bradley on Monday at Pier Plaza.

Starting at 9:30 AM, friends were welcomed to paddle out into the Pacific in honor of Bradley who had a deep passion for surfing.

Rick Wilson, a surfer of 55 years and a volunteer at the California Surf Museum in Oceanside spoke with NBC 7 San Diego about paddle-out memorials. Its purpose and traditions, he said, is to honor surfers and those who shared a love for the ocean by going beyond the waves on surfboards, canoes, and other watercraft. Here they link arms to form a floating circle where words and stories can be shared about the fallen surfer.

Bradley grew up in Huntington Beach and dreamed about coaching surfers after he retired.

New Details on Mexico Killing of IB City Official

New details are emerging in the Dec. 28 killing of Doug Bradley, an Imperial Beach city official. Bradley was shot three times while on vacation in the Mexican resort town of Ixtapa. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

He was on vacation when he was killed during a robbery on December 28 in Ixtapa, Mexico, a resort city on Mexico’s Pacific coastline.

He was shot three times, according to the Guerrero State Attorney.

Bradley was one day shy of his 50th birthday.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said he will be remembered for his enthusiasm and “100 percent stoke” for the IB community.

During the memorial, a heart was created by a personal watercraft in honor of Bradley.

It was a moving scene on the IB coast as surfers gathered in a circle holding hands to remember the life of their friend.