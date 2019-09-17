Paddack Stellar in Final Start of Rookie Season - NBC 7 San Diego
Paddack Stellar in Final Start of Rookie Season

The rookie finished the season the way it began, with another dominating stretch of starts.

By Darnay Tripp

Published Sep 17, 2019 at 11:45 PM

    Getty Images
    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Chris Paddack #59 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 17, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Chris Paddack finished his rookie season the way he started it - with a dominant stretch of appearances.

    After another stellar night against the Brewers, the Padres rookie ace is done for 2019.

    Paddack gave up one run on one hit (a Lorenzo Cain homer), striking out nine in five innings in Milwaukee. Over the course of his last four starts, Paddack has tossed 23.1 innings, allowing just two runs, with 32 strikeouts.

    "I'm gonna sleep well tonight," Paddack said after the game. "I have a lot to reflect on. It's been one heck of a year." 

    Andy Green said they wanted the young righty to get to 140 innings this season. He wraps up the first year of his big league career at 140.2, posting a 3.33 ERA, with 153 strikeouts and a 0.98 WHIP. 

    On Tuesday he became the third pitcher in club history to post 150 strikeouts.

      

