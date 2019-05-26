Paddack Misses Start, Padres Get Roughed Up by Blue Jays

TORONTO, ON - MAY 26: Robbie Erlin #41 of the San Diego Padres reacts in the second inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Chris Paddack could have pitched Sunday for the Padres if they needed him to. But Andy Green wasn't going to put his stud rookie in that position.

Without the young ace, the Blue Jays jumped on San Diego's bullpen in a lopsided 10-1 win for Toronto.

Manger Andy Green said Paddack woke up with a stiff neck Saturday. They waited to see how he was doing Sunday morning, and when the righty was still dealing with some discomfort they decided to shut him down for the day.

Green says the ailment is nothing series, and while they might need Paddack to pitch through discomfort in the future, this was an opportunity to give him some extra rest. Paddack will pitch in Wednesday's series finale against the Yankees.

In his place, Robbie Erlin started Sunday. After two innings from Erlin and Matt Wisler, Toronto blew the game open with a four-run fifth inning off Luis Perdomo.

Justin Smoak hit two home runs for the Blue Jays.

Wil Myers drove in San Diego's lone run on a solo shot in the fifth, his third in two days.

The Padres now head to the Bronx, for three games against the first place Yankees.