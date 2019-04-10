San Diego opened a new park in Pacific Highlands Ranch with the city’s first-ever free, public parkour area. NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

City leaders unveiled a new park in Pacific Highlands Ranch Wednesday, which includes San Diego’s first-ever free public parkour area.

The grand opening for Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park, located at 5977 Village Center Loop Road, kicked off at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to the parkour area, the park includes a 5-acre turf field, a 17,000 square-foot recreation center, two dog parks, a playground, a skate plaza, and a bike pump track.

“It’s everything. We’ve been waiting months for this. Every day waiting for the gate to come down -- today was an exciting day,” said resident Jen Miller, a parent of three.

Miller said the park now provides another option for kids to exercise.

“Being active – I think that’s the most important thing,” Miller told NBC 7.

Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park was a partnership between the City of San Diego and Pardee Homes, known for building green and sustainable houses in Southern California and in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to its website.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Pardee Homes Division President Jimmy Ayala spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park marks Faulconer’s 2016 pledge to build or improve 50 parks in five years. This marks the 23rd park to be opened. An additional 32 parks are in various stages of design and construction.