A woman in Pacific Beach called authorities early Monday to report a stranger had entered her bedroom through a window and attacked her, San Diego police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said the woman's call came in around 5:15 a.m. She told police she was hiding in her roommate's closet.

When officers arrived at the woman's home on Grand Avenue near Olney Street, the intruder was nowhere to be found.

Paramedics treated the woman for minor injuries, including a bloody nose, but she did not want to be taken to a hospital, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Police decribe the intruder as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately six feet tall and wearing a red and black sweatshirt.

As of 12:30 p.m., there had not yet been an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

