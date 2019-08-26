Pacific Beach Woman Attacked by Bedroom Intruder: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pacific Beach Woman Attacked by Bedroom Intruder: SDPD

Police responded to a 5:15 a.m. call about a bedroom intruder in Pacific Beach Monday

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    Bridget Naso

    A woman in Pacific Beach called authorities early Monday to report a stranger had entered her bedroom through a window and attacked her, San Diego police confirmed.

    The San Diego Police Department said the woman's call came in around 5:15 a.m. She told police she was hiding in her roommate's closet.

    When officers arrived at the woman's home on Grand Avenue near Olney Street, the intruder was nowhere to be found.

    Paramedics treated the woman for minor injuries, including a bloody nose, but she did not want to be taken to a hospital, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

    Police decribe the intruder as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately six feet tall and wearing a red and black sweatshirt.

    As of 12:30 p.m., there had not yet been an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices