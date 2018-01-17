Man Dies in Stabbing at Pacific Beach Condo Complex

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports from the condo complex at Diamond and Lamont streets where the victim's nephew was taken into custody.

A man was found stabbed multiple times in the hallway of a Pacific Beach condo complex Wednesday, San Diego police said.

The suspect, a man believed to be the victim's nephew, was found inside one of the condo units and taken into custody, police said.

A resident at the Plaza Condominiums on Diamond Street near Lamont Street called 911 at 1:18 a.m.

The caller told dispatchers a man had been stabbed and ran into the hallway of the complex and knocked on their door.

When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old man in the hallway with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The man was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody.



"The victim and the suspect lived together here on site. At this time, we believe our suspect is the victim's nephew," said Lt. Mike Holden

Homicide investigators are trying to determine what led up to the stabbing.

SDPD officials were working to notify the victim's family. They are withholding the victim's identity until they've informed the next of kin.

