Parked Cars Damaged in Crown Point Area of Pacific Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
Parked Cars Damaged in Crown Point Area of Pacific Beach

By R. Stickney

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Neighbors jumped into a man's truck and grabbed the keys after the driver struck several parked cars along a street in Pacific Beach Thursday.

    San Diego police and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were sent to Shasta Street near Roosevelt Avenue the Crown Point area just after 6 a.m.

    A man drove his truck into cars parked outside of a two-story apartment complex. 

    “He hit my girlfriend’s car and mine,” said resident James Phillips. “Literally within four inches of our front window.”

    One car struck by another car struck by the driver came within inches of an apartment window.
    Photo credit: Angelos Papazis/NBC 7

    After the man crashed into several cars, neighbors saw the man trying to back out and drive away, he said.

    “He was running into all of these different cars,” Phillips said. “A couple of guys actually got into the car, pulled the keys out of the ignition and yanked him out of the car.”

    One person was treated by emergency personnel for injuries, police said.

    Residents said the driver was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

    The incident occurred in a residential area south of Grand Avenue and west of Interstate 5.

