2 San Diego Spots Named Among Top Beaches in US - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

2 San Diego Spots Named Among Top Beaches in US

Claiming two out of 25 spots, Pacific Beach and La Jolla Shores Park are considered top-notch among travelers

By Monica Garske

Published 5 hours ago

    TripAdvisor
    Pacific Beach landed the No. 20 spot on TripAdvisor's list of the "Top 25 Beaches in the U.S."

    San Diego is known for its beautiful beaches and two shorelines were named standouts Wednesday, ranking among the top beaches in the nation.

    The travel booking and planning website, TripAdvisor, released its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, including a list of the “Top 25 Beaches in the United States.”

    San Diego’s Pacific Beach ranked No. 20 on that list, while La Jolla Shores Park claimed the No. 22 spot.

    TripAdvisor said the rankings were based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches gathered over the span of 12 months.

    On the website, travelers tout Pacific Beach for its walkability, high energy and pretty views. La Jolla Shores Park is beloved by travelers for its scenic vistas, too, and family-friendly playing areas. People like visiting both for the sunsets as well.

    La Jolla Shores Park claimed the No. 22 spot on the list.
    Photo credit: TripAdvisor

    This marks the second time La Jolla Shores Park has made this list in as many years. Last year, Carlsbad State Beach joined the ranks at No. 24. In years past, Coronado Beach has also made the cut.

    The top five beaches in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor, are on the shores of Florida and Hawaii. In order, these took top honors:

    • Clearwater Beach (Clearwater, Florida)
    • Siesta Beach (Siesta Key, Florida)
    • Ka’anapali Beach (Lahaina, Hawaii)
    • South Beach (Miami Beach, Florida)
    • Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve (Honolulu)

    TripAdvisor’s senior director of communications, Brooke Ferencsik, said the top beaches have a few things in common, including “soft sand, clear waters and balmy temperatures.”

    To see the full list of the Top 25 beaches in the U.S., click here.

