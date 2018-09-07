Pacific Beach Hookah Lounge Patron Stabs Employee

An employee of the Pharaoh Hookah Lounge in Pacific Beach was stabbed twice by a patron late Thursday night near Garnet Avenue and Cass Street, police said.

Friday morning, a police officer said doctors reported the victim was expected to be okay.

San Diego police said the 21-year-old employee of the hookah lounge was trying to remove the customer who was causing problems in the establishment. What began as a verbal disagreement quickly turned physical, police said.

That’s when the hookah client pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee twice and cut him once. Then, he ran away.

San Diego police responded.

At the crime scene, the video shows drops of the victim’s blood pooled just outside the business in Pacific Beach’s busy entertainment district near the beach.

Police said they later found the suspect 25-year-old Dimone Carter, who admitted to the stabbing. They arrested him.

Detectives with the Northern division of the San Diego Police Department are investigating.

Court records show Carter has been arrested in multiple prior criminal cases in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2017. What charges he faced in those prior criminal cases was not immediately accessible because most criminal court records cannot be viewed online.