SDPD Identifies Victim in Pacific Beach Condo Stabbing

San Diego police homicide investigators have identified the Pacific Beach man who died after he was stabbed inside his home Wednesday.

Merlino Bautista, 66, collapsed in the hallway of the Plaza Condominiums on Diamond and Lamont streets. His neighbor called 911 at 1:18 a.m. to report that Bautista ran from his own unit to knock on a neighbor's door, asking for help.

Bautista suffered multiple stab wounds and died later at Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

Officers arrested Bautista's nephew, Randy Baisa.

Baisa, 37, lived with his uncle in the condo, police said.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine what led up to the stabbing.



Also inside the condo was a dog with blood on its fur but was not injured.

"It's in good condition," said Lt. Kathleen Cleveland with County Animal Services. "Seemed to be happy to see us this morning and didn't seem to have any problems at all."

If family members do not claim the dog, it will eventually be put up for adoption.