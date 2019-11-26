NBC 7's Melissa Adan spoke with the woman who says she was violently body slammed by bouncers at a Pacific Beach bar.

WARNING: This content may be disturbing to some viewers.

A young woman said she was violently shoved and slammed to the ground by bouncers inside Pacific Beach’s Backyard Kitchen and Tap around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Natalie Lara, 21, said she's now dealing with head and neck pains, scratches and bruises, as well as a hurt arm. She said it all started when she saw a woman push someone in the club.

“I told the woman ‘Hey you don’t need to push,’” Lara explained. “I didn't put my hands on anyone, I told someone to not put their hands on somebody.”

Photo credit: Natalie Lara

Moments after she was surrounded by several bouncers, she said, and one started yelling at her with profanities.

“So when I turn around and let go of my arms, a third guard is standing behind me, grabs me from my back and slams me right in front of the wall,” Lara said. “What grown man throws a woman like that?”

She was then dragged out of the bar while screaming for the security guards to let go of her, Lara told NBC 7.

“One of them, he grabs me and swings me to the right and throws me onto the concrete floor,” she added.

This is not the first time patrons have complained about the security guards at Backyard Kitchen and Tap.

NBC 7 spoke with a former San Diego State University football player in June who said a bouncer at Backyard Kitchen and Tap body-slammed him, leaving him with post-traumatic stress and mild brain damage. Surveillance video captured the incident.

He filed a civil suit claiming assault, battery, and negligence in hiring, supervision and training of the security guards.

“I don't know what their protocols are but it shouldn't be grabbing someone and throwing them onto the floor when I’m a 120 pound, 5-foot-8 girl and they are huge men,” Lara said.

The General Manager of Backyard Kitchen and Tap, Ryan O'leary, responded to NBC 7, "We take any complaint of this nature seriously. Our investigation contradicts the allegations made by this individual."

Earlier in 2019, a manager for Backyard Kitchen and Tap told NBC 7 that their security guards are employees of the company.

Lara said she is currently seeking legal counsel.

