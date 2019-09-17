PICS: The Magnolia's Opening Celebration - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

PICS: The Magnolia's Opening Celebration

By Alex Matthews

23 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
The Magnolia -- formerly known as the El Cajon Performing Arts Center -- officially opened its doors to the public with a big grand-opening celebration.
More Photo Galleries
Highclere Castle, Home of 'Downton Abbey,' in Photos
A Look at ArtWalk Carlsbad
Connect With Us
AdChoices