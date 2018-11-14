 PICS: Lea Michele and Darren Criss at Humphreys - NBC 7 San Diego
PICS: Lea Michele and Darren Criss at Humphreys

By Allyson Ta

"Glee" fans, eat your hearts out: Lea Michele and Darren Criss wowed a packed Humphreys Concerts by the Bay recently.
