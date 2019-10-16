PICS: Lana Del Rey at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - NBC 7 San Diego
PICS: Lana Del Rey at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

By Alex Matthews

Lana Del Rey was simply transcendent throughout her recent, long-awaited Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre show.
