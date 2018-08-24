 PICS: Jack White at Viejas Arena - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

PICS: Jack White at Viejas Arena

By David James Swanson and Dustin Lothspeich

13 PHOTOS

49 minutes ago

Blues-rock (and all things vintage) revivalist Jack White thundered through Viejas Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 21.
More Photo Galleries
Hurricane Lane Dumps Over 30 Inches on Rain on Hawaii
10 of the Quirkiest, Weirdest, Most Out-There Hotels
Connect With Us
AdChoices