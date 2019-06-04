PICS: Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha Kick Off Summer With Channel 933 - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

PICS: Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha Kick Off Summer With Channel 933

By Alex Matthews

22 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
Pechanga Arena transformed into a pop-music paradise when Channel 93.3's annual Summer Kick Off show took over.
More Photo Galleries
In Photos: Remembering Victims of the Va. Beach Shooting
BP Finds Fentanyl, Meth Packages in SUV's Rear Differential
Connect With Us
AdChoices