 PICS: Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

PICS: Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

By Fatima Kelley

16 PHOTOS

17 minutes ago

It was double whammy for pop fans in Chula Vista when Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld hit Mattress Firm Amphitheatre recently.
More Photo Galleries
Plane Quarantined at NYC Airport With Hundreds on Board
Border Patrol Seizes 38 Lbs. of Meth Hidden in Gas Tank
Connect With Us
AdChoices