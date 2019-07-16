PICS: Billie Eilish at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - NBC 7 San Diego
PICS: Billie Eilish at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

By Allyson Ta

Billie Eilish -- already one of the music world's biggest artists at only 17 years old -- stormed SDSU's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre with Finneas (her songwriter/producer brother) in tow.
