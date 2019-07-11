PICS: Alessia Cara at Pechanga Arena - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
VP to Speak to Coast Guard in SD
logo_sd_2x

PICS: Alessia Cara at Pechanga Arena

By Allyson Ta

9 PHOTOS

20 minutes ago

Published 20 minutes ago
R&B/soul/pop singer/songwriter Alessia Cara wowed an adoring Pechanga Arena crowd recently.
More Photo Galleries
US Women's Soccer Team Victory Parade in Pictures
Dramatic Images Show Severe Flooding Across DC Area
Connect With Us
AdChoices