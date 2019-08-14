PD Searching for Suspect in Vicious Fight in Pacific Beach

A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was involved in a fight with at least one other man in Pacific Beach.

The San Diego police Department said between two and four men were fighting near Mission Boulevard and Hornblend Street before 10 p.m. when one man fell to the ground and was kicked in the head.

The victim was found unconcious and was taken to Scripps La Jolla with non-life threatening head trauma.

One suspect was described as a thin, 5-foot-10-inch man, possibly transient, in his late 20s with blue or black pants, a white sweatshirt, and "scruffy" hair. He did not use a weapon in the fight but may be armed with a knife, police said.

No other information was available.

