State Route 78 is closed in both directions in Ramona due to an overturned septic tanker truck in the roadway.

East and westbound lanes of the highway east of Cabrillo Street were closed at around 2:34 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert.

No other information was available.

