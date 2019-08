Both on and off ramps at West Bernardo Drive to Interstate 15 were closed Monday morning due to the leak of a liquid substance after the big rig overturned.

A big rig carrying propane overturned along the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15 from West Bernardo Drive.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10 a.m.

The onramp and offramp to the highway were closed while emergency personnel helped with the cleanup, Caltrans officials said.

The area was expected to be closed until approximately 1 p.m.