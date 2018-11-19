The cement truck is back upright but lanes have still not reopened. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A cement truck rolled over on a University City freeway onramp Monday morning, forcing highway crews to shut down the ramp as they upright the 60,000-pound truck.

The fully-loaded truck was transitioning from westbound La Jolla Village Drive to southbound I-805, probably a little too quickly, when it overturned at about 3 a.m., California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the driver had filled up the truck at a facility nearby and was heading out to start his morning deliveries when the rollover happened. He was not injured.

Crews shut down the transition ramp as they worked to upright the truck. Just after 6 a.m., two tow trucks with cranes hoisted the truck back on its wheels.

The truck would still need to be towed away before the on-ramp could be reopened to traffic.

No other information was available.

