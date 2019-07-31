Overturned Cement Mixer Shuts Down Roads in Bonsall - NBC 7 San Diego
Overturned Cement Mixer Shuts Down Roads in Bonsall

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. along Olive Hill Road and Via Puerta Del Sol, just west of State Route 76

By Monica Garske

Published 2 hours ago

    North County Fire Protection District/Twitter
    The scene of the crash in Bonsall on July 30, 2019.

    A concrete mixer truck overturned Tuesday morning in Bonsall, shutting down a main roadway in the community, officials confirmed.

    The crash happened just after 8 a.m. along Olive Hill Road and Via Puerta Del Sol, the North County Fire Protection District said. The area is just east of State Route 76 and northeast of Oceanside.

    The NCPD said the roadway would be closed for at least two to three hours while crews worked to clean up the wreck. A photo posted on Twitter showed a fire engine and ambulance at the scene; at this point, it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

