Overnight Showers Leave San Diego's Roads Soaked

San Diego's roadways were soaked Wednesday from overnight sprinkles, prompting NBC 7's First Alert Weather team to issue a Weather Alert.

Light showers were scattered across the county overnight but were mostly confined to the South Bay, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Rain was expected to taper off by about 9 a.m., but until then, it was creating wet roadways that could cause potential driving hazards for early morning commuters, Parveen said.

So far, rainfall has measured a few hundredths of an inch, the National Weather Service said.

A NWS wind advisory also remained in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for San Diego's mountains and deserts. During the advisory, winds would average 20 to 30 miles per hour with some gusts reaching 50 mph.

The gusts could make driving high-profile vehicles difficult and may create blowing dust and sand, limiting visibility on some desert roads. The NWS urged drivers to use caution on Interstate 8 east of Alpine.

A similar weather pattern can be expected through the rest of the week -- light, overnight showers that stretch into the morning before tapering off for the rest of the day. On Sunday, conditions were expected to dry out.