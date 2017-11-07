More Than 5 Tons of Prescription Drugs Collected

Hydrocodone-APAP. Hydrocodone is an opioid derived from codeine and thebaine. Hydrocodone is an orally active narcotic analgesic (pain reliever) and antitussive (cough suppressant). Shown here are generic pills that contain 10 mg of hydrocodone and 325 mg of acetaminophen (paracetamol). The trade name for this combination is Norco.

Unwanted or expired prescription medications were collected a few weeks ago for the 14th National Prescription Take-Back Day.

The event was held on Saturday, Oct. 28 by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local law enforcement.

More than five tons of prescription drugs were collected in four hours at locations in San Diego and Imperial counties.



"We are pleased to see that Southern Californians are motivated and continue to make their homes safer for our youth," said William R. Sherman, DEA San Diego Special Agent in Charge.

The event is designed to curb prescription drug theft and abuse.



Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, according to the DEA.

Individuals can take pills and other solid forms of medication to one of almost 5,000 collection sites manned by more than 4,000 partners nationwide. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.

There are drop-off boxes at over 41 locations in San Diego County including in the stations of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the San Diego Police Department, Oceanside Police Department, Escondido Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department, Coronado Police Department and the Chula Vista Police Department, Sherman added.

For a list of drop-off locations, click here or call (800)882-9539.