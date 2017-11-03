Top 3 Other Activities at the Breeders' Cup

NBC 7's Danielle Radin shows you things to do if you don't want to watch horse racing. There are plenty of activities at the Del Mar racetrack and fairgrounds. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Not everyone is a fan of watching horse racing, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of other activities to do at the Breeders' Cup 2017 at the Del Mar racetrack and fairgrounds.

Close to the front of the fairgrounds are gaming tables where people can place their bets on Blackjack, Poker and other games.

“You should definitely come to the Breeders’ Cup,” said Bill Herron, manager of Casino Magic. “It’s the first time we’ve had the Breeders’ Cup here in San Diego. There’s a lot of people from all over the world. It’s exciting and you can win some money.”

Or, you could try out all the great food from local Del Mar restaurants. Many set up vendors in the infield. The event is called "Taste of Breeders' Cup" and it features everything from steak to seafood.

"I got yellowfin nachos," said Rick Phipps, who lives in San Diego. "It's spicy. The fish is fresh in it. The guacamole is fresh and there are some good jalapenos."

Organizers said the Del Mar racetrack and Breeders' Cup invested about $4.5 million to enhance the experience and seating capacity for the event.

There's also people watching. According to organizers, the Breeders' Cup is capped at 37,500 people each day this year.

That doesn't stop people from all corners of the globe from coming by to join in the festivities.

Tourists from Japan, Australia and Brazil have already visited the fairgrounds and racetrack in Del Mar.

Don't forget all the beautiful derby hats on visitors and for sale in the front of the venue.



