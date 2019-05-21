At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Otay Mesa West Tuesday afternoon.

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Picador Boulevard just after 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

One person became trapped inside a car, officers confirmed.

At least two people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said one infant was involved in the crash but is conscious and breathing.

No other information was available.

