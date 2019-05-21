2 Injured, 1 Trapped in Car After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Otay Mesa West - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

2 Injured, 1 Trapped in Car After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Otay Mesa West

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Several Injured in Otay Mesa West Crash

    (Published 49 minutes ago)

    At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Otay Mesa West Tuesday afternoon.

    Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Picador Boulevard just after 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

    One person became trapped inside a car, officers confirmed.

    At least two people were taken to a nearby hospital.

    Police said one infant was involved in the crash but is conscious and breathing.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices