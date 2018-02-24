Victim’s Truck Stolen in Otay Mesa Carjacking

A carjacking suspect put an object against a victim's head before stealing the victim's truck in Otay Mesa. (Published 6 hours ago)

A man’s truck was stolen in Otay Mesa Friday night by a suspect who put a cold object against the victim’s head and demanded his keys.

The victim was unlocking his Ford F150 at around 9:40 p.m. on Customhouse Plaza and Harvest Road – about a mile away from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry – when an unknown man walked up behind him and stuck something cold against the back of his head, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Speaking in Spanish, the suspect ordered the victim to give him the keys to the truck. The victim followed orders and the carjacking suspect took off in the stolen truck, traveling on Customhouse Plaza.

Police said the victim was not hurt. The stolen truck is a white, 2006 Ford F150 with black rims and the California license plate 63329W1.

The investigation is ongoing.