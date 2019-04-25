One person died when a vehicle rolled over in the grass median of the South Bay Expressway Thursday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Chula Vista firefighters helped "multiple patients" in the rollover crash along State Route 125 south of Otay Lakes Road and north of Olympic Parkway.

All lanes of the toll road were closed due to police activity according to Caltrans.

The northbound lanes were closed north of Olympic Parkway. The southbound lanes were closed at Otay Lakes Road.

No other information was available.

