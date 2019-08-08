Fire Burns Near Structures in Otay Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Burns Near Structures in Otay Mesa

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    SkyRanger7

    A vegetation fire was burning near structures along Brittania Boulevard and Airway Road in Otay Mesa.

    The fire was reported just after 1 p.m.

    The area is south of Interstate 905 and just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

    According to Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Capt. Issac Sanchez, the three factors that most impact a wildfire are fuel, weather and topography. Together, the trio is known to lead to major wildfire incidents. Such was the formula in the November 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County in Northern California, which scorched 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,793 structures, and resulted in 85 deaths.

    To sign up for evacuation alerts amid an emergency or disaster in San Diego County, visit the AlertSanDiego website here.

