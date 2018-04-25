Oscar-Winning Actor Stops by NBC 7 Studios

J.K. Simmons will play Watertown Police Sargent Jeff Pugliese who was on scene during the shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers.

J.K. Simmons, who won Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards in 2015 for his role in Whiplash, stopped by NBC 7 Wednesday to promote his newest project.

Simmons and his wife, writer and director Michelle Shumacher, are in town for their movie, I'm Not Here, starring Simmons.

"I actually don't speak in the film," said Simmons. "Some people who watch it are surprised to learn that."

The story is about a man named Steve, coping with tragic memories in his past. Schumacher directed the film.

"The movie is about self-forgiveness," said Schumacher, who based it on the life of her uncle.

Shumacher is a former Chula Vista resident. She and Simmons have two children, Olivia and Joe.

Simmons has been in box-office hits like Spiderman and Juno.