NBC 7's Robert Santos reports on an officer-involved shooting outside the Valley View Casino & Hotel in North County. (Published Sunday, March 18, 2018)

A man shot and killed by police officers over the weekend after a high-speed pursuit that ended with a deadly confrontation at Valley View Casino & Hotel has been identified by officials.

Osbaldo Jimenez Ramirez, 50, was identified Wednesday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office (ME) as the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night.

The ME report said Ramirez died just after 9 p.m. at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido from gunshot wounds suffered in the encounter with police in the parking lot of the Valley View Casino & Hotel located at 16300 Nyemii Pass Rd. in San Diego's North County.

At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Escondido Police Department (EPD) were called to a residential area in Escondido to investigate a report of a disturbance. Ramirez, the suspect in that disturbance, left the area in a car and a high-speed pursuit between him and police officers ensued.

The chase led officers to Valley View Casino & Hotel, west of Valley Center. Ramirez pulled into the entrance of the casino and stopped near the valet area, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Lt. Rich Williams said.

Authorities confronted Ramirez and at least one officer fired shots at him. Williams said Ramirez was struck by the gunfire and soon died at the hospital.

No law enforcement officers or bystanders were hurt, but patrons at the casino were shaken by the shooting.

Williams said a possible handgun was recovered at the scene of the officer-involved shooting, although it is still unclear if Ramirez was armed at the time of the encounter.

No further details have been released. The SDSO is handling the investigation into the police shooting. The name of the officer who fired the shots has not yet been released.