San Diego police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with the killing of a victim gunned down on the streets of Linda Vista more than a year ago.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said San Diego resident Orlando Javier Sanchez, 31, is accused in the shooting death of Jordy Lopez, 23.

Lopez was shot on Comstock Drive in Linda Vista just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2016. A witness called police reporting gunfire in the neighborhood and, when officers arrived, they found Lopez in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Lopez was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

Over the past year and two months, the SDPD said the Homicide Unit’s investigation led them to identify Sanchez as the suspect in the killing. The big break in the case came Wednesday when a warrant for Lopez’s arrest was obtained and he was arrested.

Lopez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (888) 580-8477.