Care packages were handed out to every sworn deputy serving the county. (Published 4 minutes ago)

San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies out on the job received care packages full of food, hygiene and entertainment items like energy bars, candy and hand sanitizer.

Operation Gratitude and their volunteers delivered more than 2,600 care packages Tuesday to every single sworn deputy serving the SDSO.

"It goes miles," said Juliet Dias from the SDSO. "It's so nice to know that people are thinking about us."

Operation Gratitude invited San Diegans to the launching event at the Deputy Sheriff's Association of San Diego County headquarters in Poway to show their appreciation for the officers.

Dias added, "Officers are there hustling in the heat and that people are thinking about them? It makes their day."

Operation Gratitude is a national organization honoring military and first responders through community volunteer events. They plan service projects, acts of gratitude and meaningful engagements nationwide.

In the last 16 years, Operation Gratitude report they have delivered 2.4 million care packages to service members around the world. They have an ongoing need for care package donations such as batteries, socks, sunscreen and more. Find out how to get involved here.

Chief Operating Officer Paul Cucinotta told NBC 7, "They appreciate the sentiment that there are grateful Americans who care about what they're doing."